Former New York Giants left guard John Jerry spent four seasons protecting quarterback Eli Manning. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals added some depth to their offensive line Monday by signing offensive guard John Jerry.

Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN of the signing. Jerry, 32, started 16 games in 2017 for the New York Giants, but did not play in 2018 after being cut in September.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive lineman entered the league as a third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2010 NFL Draft. He signed with the Giants in 2014.

Jerry started all 16 games in five of his eight seasons in the NFL. He will likely be a depth option and be battling for a roster spot in 2019.

The Bengals have mandatory minicamp from Tuesday through Thursday before reporting to training camp in late July. Cincinnati had the sixth-worst offensive line in football last season and fifth-worst in 2017, according to Pro Football Focus.