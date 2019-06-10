Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) had at least 100 targets and 1,000 yards in six of his first seven NFL seasons. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Amid speculation that he could someday move on from the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver A.J. Green says he can't see himself wearing a different jersey.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection spoke to reporters at his youth camp. Green, 30, is entering the final season of his four-year, $60 million contract. He is set to make $11.9 billion in base salary and has a $200,000 workout bonus in 2019.

"Cincinnati is home for me," Green said, according to Fox 19. "This is home as much as South Carolina. All I know is Cincinnati."

"I can't see myself playing anywhere else or playing in a different city. Hopefully I can be here for a couple more years. We'll see on that part."

Green had a career-low 694 yards on 46 receptions in nine starts last season. He also grabbed six touchdowns in his injury-shortened 2018 campaign. He was the No. 11 wide receiver in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass-catcher made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons after being selected out of Georgia as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

The Bengals report to mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday. Green spent Bengals OTAs doing individual work on the side of the field.