June 7 (UPI) -- Tom Brady has started adding Super Bowl rings to his other hand after the New England Patriots received their jewelry from winning Super Bowl LIII.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback placed a sixth ring on his finger after the team received their rings Thursday night. The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams to win their sixth title on Feb. 3. in Atlanta.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft hosted the private ceremony at his home, as he has in previous years. Patriots players, coaches, football staff and team executives received the jewelry.

The Jostens rings are crafted in 10-karat gold and feature the Patriots logo in red and blue stone. Thirty-eight diamonds surround the logo, and is another diamond in the star of the logo. The diamonds represent the franchise's record 37 playoff wins and their accomplishment of becoming just the second team in NFL history to win six Super Bowl titles.

The ring also features six Vince Lombardi trophies, set with 123 diamonds. The trophies are surrounded by an additional 108 diamonds. The 108 diamonds represent the number of practices the Patriots had in 2018. There are also 20 blue sapphires on the ring, which represent the team's 20 AFC East championships.

The right side of the ring includes the score of Super Bowl LIII, 13-3. The ring also features the words "Still Here." There are more than 400 diamonds on each ring.

Brady posted social media videos of himself sporting his five previous rings on the drive to Kraft's house. He also posted for photos with Kraft and Patriots coach Bill Belichick, among others.

"The [GOAT] and a pretty good QB," Brady wrote for the caption on an Instagram story photo of himself with Belichick.

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski also attended the ceremony. Belichick teased Gronkowski for putting a dent in the Lombardi trophy.

"Oh, there it is," Gronkowski said in a Twitter video posted by the Patriots.

"Oh, there it is," Belichick said. "Nice job."

The Patriots have an all-time record of 500-391-9 and a 37-20 mark in the playoffs. Belichick owns a 225-79 mark in the regular season, with a 30-10 record in the playoffs during his tenure as Patriots coach. Brady has 207 regular season victories and 30 career playoff wins.