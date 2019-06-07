New York Jets hiring Joe Douglas as new general manager

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan (pictured) was fired May 15 after a power struggle with new head coach Adam Gase. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- The New York Jets ended their month-long search for a general manager, hiring former Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, the team announced Friday night.

The Jets and Douglas agreed on a six-year contract, league sources told ESPN. The team hasn't disclosed financial terms of the deal.

Douglas, 42, will become the Jets' fourth general manager in the last eight years. He will replace Mike Maccagnan, who was fired May 15 after a tumultuous off-season working with new head coach Adam Gase.

The Jets didn't stop pursuing Douglas despite his repeated rejections of the organization's hard push to hire him, according to ESPN. Douglas turned down the job and each time he did, the franchise came back with a stronger proposal.

Douglas and Gase worked together with the Chicago Bears in 2015 and remained friends after the two left the franchise. Douglas, who served as the director of college scouting for the Bears, jumped to the Eagles. Gase served as Chicago's offensive coordinator for one season before becoming the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2016.

Douglas also spent 16 years in the Baltimore Ravens' personnel department (2000-15).