June 7 (UPI) -- Frank Gore Jr. -- the son of the longtime NFL running back -- has committed to play football at Florida Atlantic University.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound running back recruit went to Killian High School in Miami. He was previously linked to Kentucky, Chattanooga and Southern Mississippi.

Gore announced his decision to play for the Owls on Thursday night on Twitter. He thanked God and his mother, before talking about his dad, Frank Gore Sr.

"I want to give a huge thank you to my dad for pushing me everyday and just being a perfect figure in my life," Gore Jr. wrote.

Gore said he chose the school because he felt like FAU running backs coach Kevin Smith would help him pursue his dreams to play in the NFL.

"My dad always told me to be different, to set my own route," Gore wrote.

Rivals ranked Gore as the No. 46 running back in the country and fifth-best in Florida for the class of 2020. He was the No. 84 running back in the country, according to 247 Sports.

Gore Sr. signed a one-year, $2 million contract in March with the Buffalo Bills. The 36-year-old veteran running back is entering his 15th season. Gore ranks No. 4 in all-time rushing yards, trailing Barry Sanders for third place by 521 yards.

He rated as the No. 11 running back in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

"Real proud," Gore tweeted after his son announced his college choice.