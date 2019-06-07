Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway ranked third on the team with 79 targets last season, but will need at least 100 looks this season to reach his goal of 100 receptions. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Second-year wide receiver Antonio Callaway has goals of at least 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019, despite the presence of Cleveland Browns stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

If he reaches those marks, quarterback Baker Mayfield could find his name in the MVP conversation. Callaway, 22, had 586 yards and five scores in 16 games during his rookie campaign for the Browns. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound wide receiver joined the team in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"I need goals like that to push me,'' Callaway told reporters Thursday.

Callaway has blazing speed. The Florida product fell in the NFL Draft due to a failed drug test at the NFL combine. He ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the 2018 combine. Landry clocked in at 4.77 and Beckham ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the 2014 combine.

Landry has been a target monster throughout his career, while Beckham is more known for his game-breaking ability.

Landry has averaged 143 targets per season during his decorated career. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection. He also led the Browns with 149 looks in 2018. Landry converted 81 of those targets into catches and had 976 yards and four scores in his first season with the franchise, after arriving in an off-season trade from the Miami Dolphins.

Beckham averaged 124.4 targets per season in his five years with the New York Giants. Landry's college teammate will help balance the passing game this season, but won't be the only mouth to feed. The Browns also have an up-and-coming tight end in David Njoku and several running backs with pass-catching capabilities.

Callaway would need at least 100 targets to secure 100 catches, meaning he would likely need to challenge Beckham or Landry for target shares. Callaway had 79 targets in 2018, trailing Landry and Njoku (88).

However unlikely, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he likes Callaway's "lofty" goals.

"I like setting the expectations high for ourselves -- not letting you guys do it but us do it," Kitchens told reporters Thursday.

Kitchens also said Callaway has had a "great spring."

The Browns wrapped up minicamp Thursday and don't return for training camp until late July.