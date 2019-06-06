Tom Brady learned 'Tom Terrific' lesson, dislikes nickname

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he hopes that the nickname "Tom Terrific" isn't used with his likeness to sell memorabilia. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he learned a lesson when attempting to trademark the nickname "Tom Terrific," drawing the ire of New York Mets fans.

Brady met with reporters Thursday. He expressed regret in applying for the trademark, which was made iconic by former Mets ace pitcher Tom Seaver. Some Mets fans were outraged when they learned of Brady's company, TEB Capital, filing for trademark protections on the nickname.

The Mets even tweeted their displeasure with Brady taking claim to the nickname.

"Hey [United States Patent and Trademark Office] with all due respect to Tom Brady, there's only one 'Tom Terrific' to us," the Mets tweeted.

Mets fans had a rally Tuesday in Manhattan to damage Brady memorabilia. Many of those in attendance tossed baked beans on Brady's jersey and a poster of the six-time Super Bowl champion.

One of Seaver's former teammates, Art Shamsky, told the New York Post that it was a "low blow" for Brady to use the nickname.

"Maybe it's the new athlete, the 'I' generation, only thinking about himself," said former Mets star Ed Kranepool, who attended the rally in Manhattan, according to WHDH.

Brady said he doesn't even like the nickname and doesn't intend to print it on shirts and memorabilia, with his likeness. The trademark application is still live, specifying use for trading cards, sports trading cards, posters, printed photographs and shirts.

"It's unfortunate," Brady told reporters. "I was actually to do something because i didn't like the nickname. I wanted to make sure no one used it because some people wanted to use it. I was trying to keep people from using it. Then it got spun around to something different than what it was. Good lesson learned and I'll try to do things a little differently in the future."

"I don't like the nickname. I don't like when people give me any nice compliments. Certainly that isn't something I was trying to do out of any disrespect or anything like that."

Seaver, 74, was a three-time Cy Young Award winner, a 12-time All-Star and a World Series champion. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992. "Tom Terrific" was diagnosed with dementia in March.