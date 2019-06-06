Philadelphia Eagles sign QB Carson Wentz to contract extension

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (R) signed an extension worth $128 million. The contract also includes guarantees of over $107 million. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles signed franchise quarterback Carson Wentz to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

The agreement will keep Wentz with the Eagles through the 2024 season. League sources told the NFL Network and ESPN that Wentz's extension is worth $128 million and includes guarantees of about $107 million. His total deal is now six years for $154 million and can grow to a max value of $170 million, according to ESPN.

Wentz's extension is similar to the contract that the Seattle Seahawks gave quarterback Russell Wilson this off-season. He signed a four-year, $140 million deal with $107 million in guarantees.

"I can't even explain to you how excited I am right now to be a part of this great city for this many more years," Wentz said in a video posted on Twitter. "From the moment I got drafted here, I knew this place was special."

The Eagles selected Wentz in the first round (No. 2 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. Wentz has excelled with the franchise when on the field, but his career has been plagued by injuries.

Wentz played in all 16 regular-season games as a rookie, but has missed eight games in the last two seasons, including five contests last year. The star quarterback suffered a torn ACL in December 2017 and missed the Eagles' last three regular-season games and entire playoff run to a Super Bowl title.

Wentz missed the first two games of last season due to the same injury. He returned in Week 3 and played in 11 games before sustaining a stress fracture in his back that sidelined him for the last three games of the regular season.

Wentz has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 10,152 yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in his career.