June 6 (UPI) -- Davante Adams was tied for the second-most targets in the league last season, but Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to throw his way even more in 2019.

Only Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (170 targets) had more looks than Adams. Jones played in 16 games and received 13 targets in Week 17, while Adams missed Week 17. Adams finished the season with a career-best 169 targets.

"I'd like to throw to Davante more," Rodgers told reporters at Packers OTAs. "He's that open. We've got to keep finding ways to get him the ball."

Adams, 26, had made the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons. The second round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft emerged as the Packers' de-facto No. 1 wide receiver during the 2017 season. He entered the 2018 season as the main mouth to feed after the team released veteran pass-catcher Jordy Nelson last off-season.

Adams had 1,386 yards and 13 scores on 111 catches in his 15 starts last season. He tied with former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown for the second-most targets in the league.

Rodgers said that although Adams is his "go-to guy," the team also needs complementary pieces. The superstar quarterback believes Jimmy Graham is in for a bounce-back year at the tight end slot. The Packers did not make a lot of moves to add to their depth of pass-catchers, but did lose Randal Cobb in free agency.

Cobb's departure could free up a few extra looks for the dangerous Adams.

You should look at Adams as a first-round pick in your fantasy football draft. This news only confirms his value in all leagues, but also his importance in the Packers' offense, despite a coaching change. Adams is a near lock for at least 1,200 receiving yards, double-digit touchdowns and at least 100 receptions this season and is an elite WR1.

Adams was the No. 8 wide receiver in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.