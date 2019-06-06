Cardinals claiming ex-Browns LT Desmond Harrison

Former Cleveland Browns tackle Desmond Harrison started eight games last season. He was released on Wednesday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals are claiming former Cleveland Browns left tackle Desmond Harrison off waivers.

Sources informed NFL Network of the Cardinals' intentions to put in a waiver claim for Harrison. The Cardinals have the top waiver priority, meaning they will win that claim. The Browns released Harrison on Wednesday.

Sources told NFL Network that the release came after Harrison was late or starting being absent for team responsibilities.

Harrison, 25, rated as the No. 67 tackle in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He started eight games at left tackle last season for the Browns.

The Cardinals have been active this off-season in the offensive line market, signing guard J.R. Sweezy and trading for tackle Marcus Gilbert.

Gilbert is expected to slide in as the team's starting right tackle, with Sweezy at left guard. Justin Pugh, Mason Cole and D.J. Humphries are also penciled in as starters on the Cardinals' offensive line entering the 2019 season.