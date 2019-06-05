Former San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) spent his 2017 campaign between the 49ers and Oakland Raiders, starting 15 times during his final season. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman has retired from the NFL.

Bowman went to the 49ers facility Wednesday to inform the team of his intention to retire with the NFC West franchise.

"You remember the blood, sweat and tears of the guys that you played with. You remember the respect that you earned," Bowman said. "I feel like the 49ers are my home. It's the place that loved me from the start, and so I wanted to come back and retire as a Niner."

Bowman, 31, did not play in 2018. The four-time All-Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowler had 127 tackles, three passes defensed, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 15 starts during his 2017 campaign. He spent 10 games with the Raiders and six games with the 49ers during his final season.

Bowman entered the league as a third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He had 798 tackles, 48 tackles for a loss, 30 passes defensed, 14 sacks, nine forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, five interceptions and a touchdown in 99 games during his NFL tenure.