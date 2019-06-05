Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson led the team in rushing last season. Peterson ranks No. 8 all-time with 13,318 rushing yards during his decorated NFL career. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson has a goal of 2,000 rushing yards during his 2019 campaign with the Washington Redskins.

Peterson, 34, ran for 1,042 yards and seven scores on 251 carries in 16 starts last season for Washington. The 12-year veteran spent his first 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals that same season, before being cut in March 2018. The Redskins initially signed Peterson in August.

Washington signed Peterson to a two-year contract extension in March. He plans on reviving his MVP form.

"If God's willing, I can duplicate that and do it even better," Peterson told reporters Tuesday, according to NFL Network. "I got my mark set at 2,000, I've always had it at that mark since I stepped into the league. So that's where it's at."

"But most importantly, I just want to contribute to the team and help this team win a championship."

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro last rushed for 2,000 yards in 2012, when he led the league with 2,097 yards on 348 carries for the Vikings. Peterson also won the NFL MVP award during that campaign.

Peterson was the No. 20 running back in football last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He had seven games with at least 90 rushing yards.

The veteran superstar could have a tough time carving out the workload for 2,000 yards for reasons unrelated to his age. Derrius Guice -- a second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- did not play last season due to a knee injury. He is expected to be ready for training camp.