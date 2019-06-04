Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams (71) still is under contract for two seasons. Williams has made the Pro Bowl for seven consecutive years entering his 2019 campaign. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins star left tackle Trent Williams skipped mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

Sources told NFL Network that Williams wants a new contract. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection signed a five-year, $68 million contract extension with the franchise in 2015. He is set to make an $11 base salary in 2019 and has a $12.5 million base salary in 2020.

Williams, 30, was the No. 21 tackle in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman started 13 games last season for the Redskins. Williams missed three games at the end of last season due to a thumb injury.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft started 10 games in 2017 and 12 games in 2016. Williams has made the Pro Bowl in seven consecutive seasons.

The Redskins continue mandatory minicamp Wednesday and Thursday before resuming OTAs from June 10 to 12.