The New England Patriots signed tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a one-year contract in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots are parting ways with tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

Sources informed NFL Network of the move Tuesday, the day the Patriots started mandatory minicamp. Seferian-Jenkins is stepping away for a month because of personal issues.

Seferian-Jenkins, 26, had 11 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in five starts last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He signed a one-year, $895,000 contract with the Patriots in April.

The 6-foot-5, 262-pound pass-catcher had a career-high 357 yards on 50 catches in 13 games during his 2017 campaign for the New York Jets. Seferian-Jenkins began his career as a second round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was traded to the Jets in 2016.

Seferian-Jenkins was expected to compete for reps as the Patriots' starting tight end this season. The Patriots now have Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse at the top of their depth chart at tight end.