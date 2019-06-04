Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) has two years remaining on his current contract. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Two of the Detroit Lions' key defenders will miss minicamp, with Damon "Snacks" Harrison and Darius Slay skipping the mandatory sessions.

The Lions begin the three-day camp on Tuesday. Slay announced his intentions to skip minicamp Monday on his Instagram Live. Sources told NFL Network that Harrison and Slay are skipping minicamp because they want new contracts.

Slay, 30, signed a four-year, $48.15 million pact with the Lions in 2016. He has a $12.55 million base salary this season and a $10 million base salary in 2020. Slay also has a $250,000 workout bonus in each of his next two seasons.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2017 All-Pro ranked as the No. 23 cornerback in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Giants traded Harrison to the Lions in October. The 30-year-old defensive tackle had 81 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a passes defensed in 17 games last season between the Giants and Lions. The 6-foot-3, 353-pound defensive lineman started 16 games in 2018. Pro Football Focus rated Harrison as the No. 3 defensive lineman in football in 2018.

Harrison signed a five-year, $46.25 million contract with the Giants in 2016. He is set to make $6.76 million in base salary this season. He has a $250,000 workout bonus. Harrison has a $9 million base salary in 2020, with another $250,000 workout bonus.