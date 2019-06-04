Dolphins safety Reshad Jones says he can't control trade speculation

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones (R) has started 109 games for the franchise since being picked in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

DAVIE, June 4 (UPI) -- Trade rumors swirled around Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones after he didn't show up for OTAs, but the two-time Pro Bowl selection says he can only "control what I can control."

Jones attended the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday in Davie, Fla., despite speculation that he would be a no-show. The Dolphins have a wealth of talent at safety and are working in a rotation of other players at the position, including cornerback Bobby McCain and the versatile 2018 first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Coach Brian Flores has said he wants multiple players taking reps at the safety spots, opposite starter T.J. McDonald. Jones started 13 games at safety for the Dolphins in 2018. The depth -- and Jones' $17.1 million cap hit this season -- led to the speculation that he could be moved.

"I've seen it and I've heard of it, but I control what I control," Jones said. "I'm in great shape. I'm still one of the best safeties in this league and whatever happens, happens. I control what I control. I'm here, I love this city, I love the fans. I'd love to be a part of the Dolphins organization."

Jones, 31, joined the Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He had 72 tackles, nine passes defensed, three interceptions, and an interception return for a touchdown in 2018. Jones made his second Pro Bowl in 2017 after piling up 122 tackles, five passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, two touchdowns, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks in 16 starts for Miami.

He rated as the No. 33 safety in the NFL in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus.

Flores said Jones is in "really good shape" entering his time in the off-season program.

"I'm looking forward to working with him ... he was excited," Flores said. "He was eager to get into the meetings and to practice."

Flores said Jones' role on this team could "go a few different ways" based on his experience and versatility.

"That's up to him, just like any other player," Flores said.

RELATED Running back Orleans Darkwa healthy after torn Achilles

The first-year head coach also said that Jones' presence does not affect how he has used other players at the position.

Jones is not 100 percent recovered from off-season surgery to repair a torn labrum, but said he is getting close to full strength. He also said his absence from OTAs was overblown. Jones had minimal contact with Flores this off-season, but he did speak to the Dolphins coach about not attending the voluntary workouts.

"Me and the coach, we had communication," Jones said. "I know you guys have to write stories and stuff like that but me and coach were communicating. Voluntary means voluntary so I took the time to get physically ready to play a 16-game stretch coming off a surgery in February."

Jones is signed through 2021 and has a club option of $11.9 million in 2022.