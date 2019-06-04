June 4 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts rookie center Javon Patterson will miss the 2019 season after tearing his ACL in practice Tuesday.

Colts coach Frank Reich announced the injury. Patterson was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was expected to be a backup for Colts starting center Ryan Kelly. Kelly started 12 games for the Colts in 2018.

Patterson played in 48 games during his four-year career at Mississippi.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck also missed OTAs with a strained calf, but could return for minicamp.

The Colts had OTAs on Monday and continue the voluntary practices through Thursday. Indianapolis has mandatory minicamp from June 11 to 13.