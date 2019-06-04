Denver Broncos star Von Miller was the team's 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller will receive an outstanding public service award for his work in the community.

The Broncos announced Miller's honor on Tuesday. DeMarcus Ware will be his presenter at the 2019 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports ceremony on Tuesday, June 18 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington D.C .

Miller, 30, runs the charity Von's Vision, which works to provide low-income Denver children with the eye care and corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life. He founded the charity in 2012.

Miller was the No. 4 edge rusher in football last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion had 48 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three passes defended and an interception in 16 starts last season for the Broncos. Miller hasn't missed a start since 2013.

He was also a 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year candidate, the 2019 BET Network Super Bowl Gospel Celebration "Faith in Action" award winner, the 2019 Week 12 NFLPA Community MVP, a 2018 NFLPA Byron "Whizzer" White Community MVP finalist, the 2018 Week 17 NFLPA Community MVP, the 2017 Broncos' Community Impact award winner and a 2017 Art Rooney Sportsmanship award nominee.

Former Philadelphia Eagles star and 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner Chris Long was the 2018 winner of the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports.