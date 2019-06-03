Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to play for 15 more years

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has missed the playoffs just once during his seven-year NFL career. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russel Wilson became the highest-paid player in NFL history this off-season. Now he says he wants to play into his mid-40s.

Wilson, 30, made the comments in an interview with NFL Network. He signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Seahawks in April. Wilson was the No. 6 quarterback in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

He is entering his eighth season.

"Seven years has gone by so fast," Wilson said. "You think about just turning 30 years and what I have for the rest of my career -- for the next 10 to 15 years -- I'm just fired up about it. You think about some of the best quarterbacks of all time, guys like Drew [Brees], guys like Tom [Brady], who [are playing into their 40s]. I really look up to those guys. There's so much more to do."

Wilson said that he is "fired up" for his goal of playing into his mid-40s. Brady, 41, is entering his 20th season and won an MVP award for his 2017-2018 campaign and another Super Bowl in February. Brees, 40, is entering his 19th year and is coming off of one of his best seasons.

Brett Favre played until age 41. Warren Moon was 44 during his final season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks were immediately successful after selecting Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Seattle went 11-5 that season under Wilson. The next year the Seahawks won a Super Bowl. Seattle went to the Super Bowl again the next year, taking Brady's Patriots down to the wire before Wilson threw a game-ending interception at the one-yard-line.

Wilson is 75-36-1 as a starter during his NFL career. He has taken the Seahawks to the playoffs in all but one of his seven seasons. Wilson said he has yet to reach his prime.

"It's kinda like, 'OK, boom, now it's time to take off' -- and that's really where I want to go," Wilson said. "I guess what I mean is, I feel like I'm just getting started."