New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement in March after winning his third Super Bowl with the franchise in February. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is enjoying retirement and says fans can put any hopes of a comeback "to rest."

The five-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement in March, following the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII win Feb. 3. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, followed the announcement by saying he "wouldn't be shocked" if his client came out of retirement as soon as next season.

"Whatever I say, it doesn't matter," Gronkowski told reporters at an event Sunday at Gillette Stadium. "It'll always be crazy out there. You can put 'em to rest. I'm feeling good, [I'm in] a good place."

Gronkowski rated as the No. 10 tight end in football last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound pass-catcher had 682 yards on 47 catches while tying his career-low with three touchdowns. "Gronk" appeared in 13 games during his ninth and final season for the Patriots.

The Patriots have made a flurry of moves this to acquire a deeper arsenal of pass-catchers, following Gronkowski's departure. New England signed tight end Matt LaCosse in March. The Patriots signed tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins on April 10.

The Super Bowl champions also signed undrafted rookie tight end Andrew Beck and veteran Ben Watson in May, adding depth to their tight ends roster.