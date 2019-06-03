June 3 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos have signed fourth-year offensive lineman Chaz Green.

Sources informed the Denver Post and The Athletic of the signing on Monday. Green, 27, appeared in four games last season for the Oakland Raiders. He earned one start in 2018. The 6-foot-5, 318-pound guard/tackle is expected to be a depth option in Denver and will compete for a backup job and a roster spot this off-season.

Green entered the leauge as a third round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Florida product appeared in four games during his second season, after missing his rookie season due to injury.

He appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys in 2017, earning a career-high four starts. The Raiders released Green in May.

Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Connor McGovern, Ronald Leary and Ja'Wuan James are expected to start on the Broncos' offensive line. Leary and Green were teammates for two seasons while with the Cowboys.

The Broncos have mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.