Saquon Barkley: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will win two Super Bowls

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley believes rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will lead the team to multiple Super Bowl titles.

Speaking to reporters at his football camp Saturday, Barkley said Jones, the No. 6 pick in April's NFL Draft, had an excellent second week of Organized Team Activities. Barkley also addressed the negative feedback to the Giants drafting Jones.

"[People say] right now, 'Oh, you're an awful pick,' but when he wins two Super Bowls, everyone's going to be like, 'He was the greatest pick of all time," Barkley said.

Twenty-six quarterbacks drafted in the first round won Super Bowls as a starting quarterback. Giants starting quarterback Eli Manning and his older brother, Peyton, are only two of 12 quarterbacks to win multiple Super Bowls as starters.

That small club features only eight quarterbacks who were first-round picks. The Manning brothers are joined by Ben Roethlisberger, Bob Griese, John Elway, Jim Plunkett, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman.

All but Griese and Roethlisberger were the No. 1 overall picks in their respective drafts. Griese was the 4th overall pick in 1967. Roethlisberger was the No. 11 overall pick in 2004 and was selected 10 picks after the San Diego Chargers drafted Eli Manning.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads quarterbacks with six Super Bowl titles. Brady was a sixth-round pick out of Michigan in 2000.

Jones is expected to serve as the Giants' backup quarterback this season. Manning, 38, has been the Giants' full-time starter since midway through the 2004 season.

The Giants went 5-11 last season.