Dwyane Wade speaks at Stoneman Douglas graduation

June 2 (UPI) -- Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade was the surprise guest speaker at Sunday's graduation ceremony for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School class of 2019 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

Wade has been an outspoken supporter of the school in Parkland after the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting that killed 17 people, including 14 students. Wade spoke of his experience visiting the school following the shooting, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

"I remember pulling up and seeing a few security guards outside," said Wade, wearing a cap and gown at the graduation. "I remember being met by one of the staffers. I remember us walking to the school and I remember hearing absolutely nothing. I remember thinking to myself I've never felt, I've never heard this kind of silence before in my life."

Wade told students of his experience growing up in Chicago and seeing "a lot of awful things."

"But I've never experienced anything to the magnitude that you guys had just experienced," Wade said.

One of the students killed, Joaquin Oliver, was a Heat fan who called Wade his favorite player. The 17-year-old Oliver was buried in one of Wade's jerseys.

Wade later wore shoes with Oliver's name on them. Wade also dedicated the Heat's 2017-18 season, his first back in Miami, to Oliver.

Jimmy Fallon was Stoneman Douglas' surprise speaker last year.