Former Jets star Muhammad Wilkerson charged with DWI

Former New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson has 44.5 career sacks. File Photo by Rich Kane/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson was charged with driving while intoxicated in New York City early Saturday morning, according to court documents.

Wilkerson, 29, was driving a 2019 Rolls Royce Suburban when he was pulled over at 3:40 a.m. in Washington Heights, N.Y. Police planned to give him a ticket before realizing he seemed intoxicated.

"I had a shot and two beers," Wilkerson told the police, according to court documents.

Wilkerson was arrested and charged with DWI after scoring a .09 on a breathalyzer test. The legal limit is .08.

The Pro Bowl lineman was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Saturday afternoon and released.

Wilkerson is an unrestricted free agent. He played just three games for the Green Bay Packers last year before suffering an ankle injury.

Wilkerson has 44.5 career sacks. He was a first-round pick of the Jets in 2011 and had a career-high 12 sacks for the team in 2015.