Browns' Baker Mayfield recruiting free agent Gerald McCoy

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw 27 touchdowns as a rookie last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is actively recruiting veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to sign with the Browns.

Mayfield said at his youth camp Saturday he has been in contact with McCoy, according to cleveland.com. The Buccaneers released the six-time Pro Bowl lineman in May.

McCoy, 31, worked out with the Carolina Panthers on Friday. He has also met with the Baltimore Ravens.

McCoy has been working out in Florida. He posted a picture of himself wearing cleats at a training facility at 7:13 a.m. on Saturday.

"This is how I clear my head," McCoy wrote. "Going to work!!"

Mayfield threw 27 touchdowns in 14 games (13 starts) for the Browns last season. The former Heisman Trophy winner was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Browns went 7-8-1 last season.