May 31 (UPI) -- Former Miami Dolphins starting quarterback turned Tennessee Titans backup Ryan Tannehill says the transition to the bench has been "really tough at times."

Tannehill discussed the transition at Titans' off-season OTAs on Thursday in Nashville. The seven-year veteran joined the AFC South franchise in a March trade after spending his career in Miami.

Tannehill, 30, enters the season as a second-string option, behind Titans starter Marcus Mariota.

"It's definitely tough at times," Tannehill told reporters. "But Marcus is great to work with. The staff here, Marcus, the quarterback room is really great, and when you work with good people -- great people -- and you're all aligned in this thing together trying to win football games, it definitely helps with that transition. But there are some things that are tough about it, but kinds of goes along with it."

Tannehill's tenure in Miami was marred by injuries, underperformance and numerous changes to the coaching staff and offense. He completed 64.2 percent of his throws for 1,979 yards, 17 scores and nine interceptions in his final 11 games with the Dolphins last season.

"When you're the starter, there are certain things that you're able to do as far as leading and stuff like that," Tannehill said. "So, really having to kind of take a step back in a leadership role I would say is the toughest role for me. You work at it for so many years, growing leadership and all that, then having to take a step back and really have a back seat is tough, really tough at times."

Tannehill posted an 87 quarterback rating in 88 starts with the Dolphins, after being selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.

Like Tannehill, Mariota has yet to break out for many of the same reasons. Mariota and Tannehill are both playing in the final year of their contracts. Mariota -- Pro Football Focus' No. 18 quarterback in 2018 -- told UPI in April that having Tannehill around has been "awesome."

Tannehill was the No. 38 quarterback in football last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

"For me, I really just try to compete with myself," Mariota said. "I try to be the best version of myself day in and day out. It's awesome to have Ryan in the building. It's awesome to have him in our room. I think he brings not only experience, but also another perspective. So we are blessed to have him."

"I try to do my best to be my best and nothing more than that."

Tannehill said that he shares a mutual respect with Mariota, and that the two quarterbacks will push each other this season to help the team win. Tennessee has had three consecutive seasons with a 9-7 record, but hasn't won the AFC South since 2008.

The Dolphins never won a division title during Tannehill's tenure, despite posting 10 wins in 2016. Miami has one AFC East title since 2000.