Redskins' Reuben Foster sustained torn ACL and LCL during voluntary workout

May 31 (UPI) -- Reuben Foster sustained a torn LCL, in addition to a torn ACL during a voluntary workout session this off-season with the Washington Redskins. That will force him to miss the 2019 season.

Foster's left knee ACL tear was revealed May 20, the day he sustained the injury during the team's first OTA practice. Sources told NFL Network on Friday that the linebacker also sustained a torn LCL.

Dr. James Andrews performed successful surgery on Foster on Tuesday. The linebacker already is raising his leg and is expected to be healthy for the 2020 regular season.

The Redskins claimed Foster off waivers in November. Foster, 31, was the No. 31 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Alabama product missed 16 games due to injuries and off of the field issues during his first two seasons.

Foster had 29 tackles and a pass defensed in six starts last season for the San Francisco 49ers. He was rated the No. 89 linebacker in the NFL in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus.

Washington begins mandatory minicamp June 4 before returning to OTAs on June 10.