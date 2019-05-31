Packers coach Matt LaFleur tears Achilles playing Knockout at Lambeau

May 31 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur sustained a torn Achilles' tendon while playing a game of Knockout on a basketball court at Lambeau Field.

Sources told NFL Network that the first-year coach went down with the injury Wednesday night. LaFleur will have surgery Sunday and will coach from a cart this off-season.

The Packers hired LaFleur, 39, in January, signing for the former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator to a four-year contract. He entered the NFL coaching ranks in offensive quality control with the Houston Texans in 2008 and became the Washington Redskins quarterbacks coach in 2010 before being hired as Notre Dame's quarterbacks coach in 2014.

LaFleur returned to the NFL in 2015 as the Atlanta Falcons' quarterbacks coach before becoming the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator in 2017.

The Packers hired LaFleur after firing longtime coach Mike McCarthy. Green Bay returns to OTA off-season workouts June 3 before starting mandatory minicamp June 11.