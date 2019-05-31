NFL suspends Colts QB Chad Kelly for first two games

May 31 (UPI) -- The NFL has suspended Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Chad Kelly for the first two games of the 2019 season.

Sources told NFL Network that Kelly's suspension was for violating the terms of the league's personal conduct policy.

Kelly, 25, was arrested last season while playing for the Denver Broncos. He was charged with trespassing after entering a women's home following a Halloween party thrown by Broncos teammate Von Miller.

Kelly -- the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly -- is eligible to be with the tam for off-season practices, training camp and preseason games, but cannot play in the first two games of the regular season.

He has been working as the team's fourth-string quarterback during off-season workouts and will have to compete in order to make the final roster.

The Mississippi product was a seventh round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft. Kelly had one rushing attempt for one-yard loss in one appearance last season for the Broncos, before being released in October.

Kelly signed with the Colts on May 20.