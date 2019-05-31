Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the team after being traded from the Miami Dolphins last off-season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- The new-look Cleveland Browns will likely be without star wide receiver Jarvis Landry for off-season OTAs and mandatory minicamp as he nurses a "minor" injury.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Thursday that Landry has not had surgery on the injury, which has kept him out of OTAs so far this off-season.

"It is just more precautionary than anything," Kitchens said.

Landry is likely to miss all of the team's practice sessions until training camp begins in late July. He has been watching OTAs from the sidelines, while teammate Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to join the team for OTAs.

Kitchens said Beckham has missed "a lot" -- when it comes to the offense -- by missing the voluntary sessions.

"I just want to see him," Kitchens said.

Landry, 26, has never missed a game during his NFL career. The four-time Pro Bowl selection had 81 catches for 976 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games in 2018. Landry led the NFL with 112 catches in 2017, his final season with the Miami Dolphins before being traded to the Browns.

He signed a five-year, $75.5 million contract extension with the Browns in April 2018. Landry was the No. 33 wide receiver in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.