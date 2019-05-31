Jacksonville Jaguars QB Nick Foles on returning: Wife wants me to be with team

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles returned to organized team activities on Thursday after his wife battled a blood infection and had a miscarriage. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles made a quick return to organized team activities after he received encouragement from his wife, who suffered a miscarriage over the weekend.

"She knows I'm going to get home, and she knows how important family is to me," Foles told the team's official website Friday. "But she also wanted me to be here, to be with the team. Right after this, I'll go shower up and grab some water, because it's starting to get humid, and run home and be with my family.

"It's really up to her. She wanted me to come here and be with the team."

Tori Foles announced Wednesday night on social media that she was only 15 weeks pregnant with their second child when she went into early labor Sunday morning. She also said that she contracted an infection of pneumonia in her blood.

"Early Sunday morning after a rough couple days fighting a 'virus' of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong," Tori Foles wrote on Instagram. "Not long after, we learned we had miscarried our baby boy. To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process. Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood.

"The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to firm belief that God has this fully in his hands and will use this for good. We cannot always understand or explain, but we know that is true."

Nick Foles didn't attend the Jaguars' organized team activity Tuesday, but he returned to the team Thursday morning. He said he was amazed at how his wife, who played volleyball at the University of Arizona, handled the recent situation, especially since she is already battling POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome).

"She's way stronger than I'll ever be," Foles said. "She's gone through so much, and people don't realize it. ... She was bedridden, hospitals. She battles that every single day. We've gone through so much this past couple of years. We're going through this now, but she's so strong. She's unbelievable."

The Jaguars have additional OTA sessions in early June. Jacksonville has mandatory minicamp from June 11-13.