May 29 (UPI) -- The security guard who Ezekiel Elliott shoved to the ground earlier this month at a Las Vegas music festival says he isn't satisfied with the apology he received from the Dallas Cowboys star.

Kyle Johnson was the man on the receiving end of Elliott's push May 19. TMZ Sports released a video the following day, showing the star running back pushing Johnson before the security guard fell over a fence and landed on the ground.

Johnson made an appearance Tuesday on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles. He said he wasn't hurt during the incident. Elliott was briefly detained by a police officer, but was not arrested. He was released shortly after being handcuffed by the officer.

"I wasn't hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence? It's not the biggest thing in the world, but really, [to say] nothing happened? I mean, come on," Johnson said.

Johnson, 19, plays football at a Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, Calif. He said Elliott denied shoving him at the time. Johnson declined to press charges against the NFL's leading rusher, but said he wants another apology.

"I did get an apology from him," Johnson said. "It wasn't a sincere apology. He didn't maintain eye contact. It didn't seem sincere at all."

Elliott's attorney, Frank Salzano, told TMZ that concert security "misconstrued and overreacted" to the situation.

Elliott was suspended for six games in 2017 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Thursday that he does not expect Elliott to face league discipline for this incident.

"I think that the main thing is that I don't see anything that needs supporting," Jones said. "In terms of his status with us, [it] has not been impacted in any way. Frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the off-season, and that's good enough. No, I don't see that having any consequences for us."

The Cowboys are negotiating what is expected to be a record contract extension with Elliott, who has two years remaining on his rookie deal.

Sources told Yahoo Sports that the NFL is "likely to review" the musical festival incident to determine if Elliott violated terms of previous suspension guidelines.