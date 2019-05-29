Odell Beckham joined the Cleveland Browns in a March trade after playing the first five seasons of his career with the New York Giants. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Odell Beckham Jr. has a new Cleveland Browns-themed Rolls-Royce that includes a motorized statue of himself that rises from the hood.

Beckham posted video of the customized car Tuesday on his Instagram account. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan has a starting price of $325,000. Beckham's edition of the SUV is painted Browns orange and was tricked out by Dreamworks Motor Sports, a custom car outfitter out of North Carolina.

The Instagram video shows a miniature statue of Beckham rising out of the hood, where the Rolls-Royce emblem typically is fixed to the vehicle. The statue is of Beckham making a catch while in a Browns No. 13 jersey.

Beckham's custom car also features a star-patterned ceiling in the interior and his official personal logo. The car has 26-inch wheels and a custom audio system in the shape of a Rolls-Royce grill.

"'Picture me on da frontta da roof like this,'" Beckham wrote on Instagram. "Preciate u family!"

Beckham is set to make $17 million this season after joining the Browns in an off-season trade from the New York Giants. The star wide receiver signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension with the Giants in August 2018. That pact included $65 million guaranteed.

Dreamworks motorsports has also customized cars for Kyrie Irving and Michael Jordan, among other athletes.