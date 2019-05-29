Dallas Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier (35) has been one of the team's best special teams players since entering the league in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will be without safety Kavon Frazier until training camp after the safety had his knee scoped.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett announced Frazier's injury status when meeting with reporters Wednesday at off-season OTAs. Frazier started two games last season as a depth option in the Cowboys' secondary. He appeared in 16 games. Frazier had 23 tackles, a sack and a pass defensed in 2018.

Cowboys defensive back Chido Awuzie also missed the voluntary practice session. Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will also be limited this week due to a pelvic injury.

Frazier is one of the Cowboys' best special teams players. The sixth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has 51 tackles, four tackles for a loss, a sack, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in 40 career appearances.

The Cowboys return to OTAs on Thursday before the final sessions of the workouts take place from June 3 to June 6. Dallas begins its three-day mandatory minicamp on June 11.