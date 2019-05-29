Bears TE Trey Burton out for off-season program after sports hernia surgery

Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton had a career-high six touchdown catches in 2018 after signing as a free agent last off-season. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton is out until at least training camp after having off-season sports hernia surgery.

Bears coach Matt Nagy informed reporters of Burton's status Wednesday during OTAs. Burton, 27, signed with the Bears last off-season, after winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 569 yards and six touchdowns on 54 receptions in 16 starts in 2018. He was sidelined from the Bears' playoff loss to the Eagles in January due to groin discomfort.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound pass-catcher has three years remaining on the $32 million deal he signed with Chicago. Burton ranked as the No. 22 tight end in football last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

He stood on the sideline during Wednesday's voluntary practice sessions.

"When the season was over, we just thought, OK, let's pull back a little bit and let's let him get a little bit of rest, come back and see where it's at," Nagy said.

"We did that, and he wasn't feeling real comfortable with it. So a couple months ago, he ended up getting sports hernia surgery. No need for us to keep dragging this out. Let's get the thing right, and we feel like we've done that."

Burton had surgery about two months ago. Nagy said the Bears "hope" he is back in time for training camp. The Bears continue OTAs through Friday before returning for additional sessions on June 4. Chicago has mandatory minicamp from June 11 to 13.