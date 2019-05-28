Running back Orleans Darkwa healthy after torn Achilles

Orleans Darkwa had nine touchdowns in four seasons with the New York Giants. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Former New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa has fully recovered from a torn Achilles tendon that cost him the 2018 season, according to ESPN.

Darkwa, 27, tore his Achilles while working out for the Jacksonville Jaguars last October.

Darkwa had flashes of potential with the Giants. He averaged 4.3 yards per rush on 242 carries and nine touchdowns in four seasons in New York.

Darkwa led the Giants with 751 rushing yards during the 2017 season. New York didn't resign Darkwa and instead drafted Penn State's Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Darkwa went unsigned before his ill-fated Jaguars tryout.

Darkwa rushed for 2,953 yards and 39 touchdowns at Tulane University from 2010 to 2013. He signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2014.