Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr had been in failing health since suffering two heart attacks and a stroke in 2014. He died Saturday. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Starr, who played for the Packers from 1956 to 1971, had been in failing health since suffering two heart attacks and a stroke in 2014. He is the only quarterback in league history to win five NFL titles in a decade.

"While he may always be best known for his success as the Packers quarterback for 16 years, his true legacy will always be the respectful manner in which he treated every person he met, his humble demeanor, and his generous spirit," Starr's family said in a statement Sunday.

Starr was the MVP of Super Bowls I and Super Bowl II. He was named the NFL MVP in 1966 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

Green Bay retired Starr's No. 15 after his playing career. He attended college at the University of Alabama before Green Bay drafted him with the 200th overall pick of the 1956 NFL Draft.

Starr was 52-76-3 as Green Bay's head coach from 1975 to 1983.

"He had hoped to make one last trip to Green Bay to watch the Packers this fall, but he shall forever be there in spirit," his family said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.