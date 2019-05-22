May 22 (UPI) -- Geourvon Sears, a distant relative of Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, was arrested on suspicion of trying to extort $5 million from the defensive back, according to federal court documents.

Sears, 21, is accused of threatening to reveal personal information about Mathieu, which included allegations of sexual misconduct. According to documents from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Sears told Mathieu in April to pay him $1.5 million or he would approach the media. In another text to Mathieu, he allegedly upped the demand and said, "$5 million by Friday, I'm done talking, emailing TMZ now."

According to court documents, Sears also told Mathieu's relatives that "I want $1.5 million by Friday or I am going to kill all you all."

Mathieu is not directly identified in the court documents. Sears' lawyer confirmed that references to "TM" in the filings are to the defensive back. Mathieu's agent, Denise White, said the matter is a "very private and personal family issue."

"He's dealing with a family member who is dealing with a mental health issue," White said. "Tyrann is fine. His family is fine. They are getting through."

Sears was released on $25,000 bond. His next court date is set for June 21. His charge carries a $5,000 fine and a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Mathieu spent five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before playing with the Houston Texans last season. He signed a three-year contract with the Chiefs in March.