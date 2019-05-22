May 22 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson has given $500,000 to Kilgore College in Texas so that the school can construct "The Lane" Athletic Performance Center.

Johnson's gift was announced on Wednesday. The new 3,800-square-foot facility is expected to be completed in spring 2020, with construction starting in the upcoming months.

"I'm finally in a place where I can make these things a reality and inspire the next generation to chase their dreams," Johnson said in a release from the school. "It truly is an underdog story -- coming from small town East Texas to a JUCO to making it in the NFL and winning a Super Bowl."

"My whole purpose is to show them that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to. The only ones who are going to stop them are themselves and people who are trying to diminish their confidence. I am excited for the future of Kilgore College athletics and look forward to watching this program compete for championships."

Johnson, 29, attended Groveton High School in Groveton, Texas, before playing quarterback for one season at Kilgore. He switched to tight end in 2009. Johnson then redshirted at Oklahoma before playing tight end and defensive end in 2010 for the Sooners. He appeared in 13 games at right tackle for the Sooners during the 2011 season. Johnson played in 13 games again at left tackle during his final season at Oklahoma before being selected as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 317-pound lineman has started 80 games for the Eagles during his six-year NFL tenure. He started 145 games last season. Johnson rated as the No. 12 offensive tackle in football last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Johnson signed a five-year, $56.2 million contract extension with the Eagles in 2016.

"The Lane" Athletic Performance Center will include state-of-the-art weight and training equipment for use by all sports at the college.

"Blessed to be able to give back to a place that helped me get to where I am today," Johnson tweeted Wednesday.