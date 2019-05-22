Bobby Wagner wants record LB contract from Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks defender Bobby Wagner has been widely recognized as one of the best linebackers in football since entering the league in 2012. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Bobby Wagner wants the Seattle Seahawks to make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL after the franchise made Russell Wilson the league's highest-paid player this off-season.

Wagner spoke to reporters on the second day of the team's OTA off-season workouts Tuesday at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Wash. The five-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro rated as the No. 1 linebacker in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Wagner, 28, is set to make $14 million in 2019. He signed his current four-year, $43 million deal in 2015. The New York Jets made C.J. Mosley the highest-paid inside linebacker this off-season, giving him a five-year, $85 million contract in March. Mosley also received $51 million guaranteed. Mosley rated as the No. 22 linebacker in the NFL last season.

"I mean, the number is the number. The market is the market,'' Wagner said, when asked about Mosley's deal. "That's the top [of the] linebacker market. That is the standard. And so that is the plan to break that."

Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack is the highest-paid linebacker in the league. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million contract extension in September, after being acquired in a trade with the Oakland Raiders. Mack's deal includes $90 million guaranteed.

Von Miller's deal also surpasses that of Mosley. The Denver Broncos star is the second-highest paid outside linebacker with a deal including $70 million guaranteed.

Wagner has had conversations with the Seahawks regarding an extension. The Seahawks defender does not have an agent. He said he plans to attend the Seahawks' off-season program, but won't step on the field. He plans to mentor the team's younger players prior to the 2019 season.

Wagner has piled up at least 114 tackles in each of his seven seasons in the league. He joined the Seahawks as a second round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Wagner had 138 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, a sack, a fumble recovery an interception and a touchdown in 15 starts last season.

Seattle reports to mandatory minicamp June 11.