Atlanta Falcons DE Steven Means suffers season-ending injury

May 22 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means will miss the entire 2019 season after suffering a significant Achilles injury during OTAs, the team announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old defensive lineman has bounced around teams during his professional career. He has spent time with five different teams during his six-year NFL career.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Means in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Buffalo. He appeared in a career-high 10 games for the Bucs during his rookie campaign in 2013. After playing in the first game of the 2014 season, he was waived.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Means to their practice squad in October 2014. The franchise eventually released him and he ended up on the Houston Texans' practice squad.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Means off the Texans' practice squad midway through the 2015 season. He remained with the team until he was released before the start of the regular season in 2018.

The Falcons added Means after the Eagles released him. He played in eight games during his first year with Atlanta and made four starts. He recorded 14 total tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss.

Means has 26 combined tackles and three sacks in his career.