Arizona Cardinals sign DL Terrell McClain, cut WR Malachi Dupre

Terrell McClain (R) appeared in 13 games for the Atlanta Falcons after signing a one-year deal with the franchise before the 2018 season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals have signed defensive lineman Terrell McClain to a one-year contract.

Arizona announced the pact Wednesday. The Cardinals also released wide receiver Malachi Dupre. McClain, 30, rated as the No. 106 defensive lineman in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The eight-year veteran had 17 tackles and a sack in 13 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons. McClain had 20 tackles and two sacks in 12 games in 2017 for the Washington Redskins. The 6-foot-2, 302-pound defender was a third round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Carolina cut McClain in 2012, before he was picked up by the New England Patriots. McClain had a short stint with the Houston Texans before joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. He signed a one-year deal with the Redskins before the 2017 season. He signed a one-year, $4 million pact with the Falcons last off-season.

McClain has 126 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 87 career games since being drafted out of South Florida.