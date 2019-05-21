Patriots giving two-year extension to Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has played for the franchise for his entire nine-year career. He has won three Super Bowls while catching passes from Tom Brady. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots are giving Super Bowl LIII Julian Edelman a two-year contract extension.

A source informed NFL Network of the pact, which is being finalized. Edelman was set to earn $2 million in base salary on the final year of his deal in 2018.

The three-time Super Bowl champion joined the Patriots as a seventh round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. Edelman, 32, had 850 yards and six touchdowns on 74 receptions in 12 starts last season. He missed the first four games of 2018 for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Edelman had a career-high 1,106 yards while catching three touchdowns and hauling in 98 receptions in 16 games during his 2017 campaign.

The 5-foot-10, 198-pound pass-catcher ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver in football last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Edelman has 499 receptions for 5,390 yards and 30 touchdowns during his nine-year NFL tenure.