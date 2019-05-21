Veteran offensive lineman Jared Veldheer (C) started 12 games last season for the Denver Broncos. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Jared Veldheer is retiring from the NFL, despite signing a one-year deal with the New England Patriots in early May.

Sources told ESPN and the Boston Globe that the veteran offensive lineman informed the team of his plans to walk away from football. The Patriots signed Veldheer to a one-year, $3.5 million contract May 7. That deal included another $3 million available in incentives.

Veldheer, 31, started 12 games last season for the Denver Broncos. He played his first four seasons for the Oakland Raiders before signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014. The Cardinals traded Veldheer to the Broncos in March 2018.

The third round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft appeared in 118 games during his nine-year NFL career. He had 113 career starts.

Veldheer ranked as the No. 58 tackle in football last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-8, 321-pound offensive lineman would have provided depth at both of the Patriots' tackle spots. He could have pushed Isaiah Wynn for time as a starter at left tackle.