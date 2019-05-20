May 20 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice is on track for training camp, according to coach Jay Gruden.

The second round 2018 NFL Draft pick missed the entire season during his rookie campaign after tearing his ACL during a preseason game. Guice had several setbacks after sustaining the injury. He had four total surgeries in relation to the knee injury.

"Derrius is coming along very well," Gruden told reporters. "We're just trying to make sure that leg -- his quad and everything -- is full strength before we let him go. That will probably be another thing we'll wait for training camp as well."

The LSU product had six carries for 19 yards against the New England Patriots, before exiting the Aug. 9 preseason matchup. Washington went on to sign veteran Adrian Peterson on Aug. 20. Peterson led the team with 1,042 yards and seven scores in 16 starts.

Washington signed Peterson to another one-year contract in March. The Redskins also used a fourth round pick on former Stanford running back Bryce Love in the 2019 NFL Draft. Fourth round 2017 NFL Draft pick Samaje Perine and veteran Chris Thompson are also still on the roster.

The Redskins ranked 17th in rushing last season.