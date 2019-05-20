Philadelphia Eagles not expected to limit Carson Wentz in OTAs

Eagles quarterback Carson Wenz threw for 21 touchdowns last season. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is not expected to be limited when the team opens Organized Team Activities on Tuesday.

NFL Media reported Monday that Wentz, who missed the Eagles' final five games last season with a back injury, is expected to get the majority of first-team snaps on Tuesday.

The Eagles have not officially announced Wentz's status for OTAs.

Wentz completed 70 percent of his passes last season for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 games. He missed the first two games recovering from a torn ACL sustained in Dec. 2017.

Wentz was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He is 23-17 as a starter.

Former Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles signed with Jacksonville in free agency. The Eagles drafted Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson with the 167th overall pick in last month's NFL Draft.

The Eagles went 9-7 last season. They lost to the New Orleans Saints in the NFL Divisional Playoffs.