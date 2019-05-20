Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott led the NFL in rushing during his 2018 campaign. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed -- but not arrested -- during a music festival this weekend in Las Vegas.

TMZ Sports released a video of Elliott, which showed him shoving a man to the ground at the Electric Daisy Carnival at about 3 a.m. on Saturday. A Cowboys front office source told ABC Dallas that the team is aware of the incident. The Cowboys are in the process of gathering information.

Elliott -- who was wearing a LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers jersey during the sequence -- pushed a man wearing an "event staff" sweatshirt. The man fell against a fence before hitting the ground.

Elliott was then handcuffed by a police officer escorted away from the area. His girlfriend was with him during the exchange. The running back's attorney, Frank Salzano, told TMZ Sports that Elliott was released shortly after the video footage. He was not arrested or charged with a crime.

"He was cuffed as a precautionary measure. He was released with no charges," Salzano told TMZ Sports. "He left Vegas that night and went to his [youth football camp] on Sunday [in Dallas]."

Elliott, 23, has had a quiet off-season following a series of incidents in previous off-seasons during his young career. The two-time Pro Bowl selection and rushing champion was suspended for six games during the 2017 season after violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The Cowboys begin OTA off-season workouts on Tuesday and report to mandatory minicamp on June 11.