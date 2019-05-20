Browns GM John Dorsey, coach Freddie Kitchens attend Kareem Hunt's baptism

May 20 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey and coach Freddie Kitchens were among those who attended Kareem Hunt's baptism in Cleveland.

The star running back was baptized Sunday at the True Vine Baptist Church. Hunt's agent, Dan Saffron, also attended the event. Saffron posted a photo alongside Hunt, Dorsey and Kitchens.

"Sunday's watching my guy [Hunt] take steps," Saffron wrote. "Love the support of his GM and head coach."

Hunt, 23, joined the Browns in February after being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs. Hunt is suspended for the first eight games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The suspension came after a video surfaced of Hunt kicking and shoving a woman.

He since has been speaking to high school students about making smart decisions. He also has been going to counseling.

"I have done make mistakes," Hunt told reporters May 15. "Everybody makes mistakes, and you just have to make the best decision for you."

Hunt also said he looked forward to the baptism and feeling "reborn."

Hunt led the NFL in rushing with 1,327 yards during his rookie campaign in 2017. He was drafted by Dorsey when the Browns general manager held the same role with the Chiefs.

"I love Kareem," Kitchens told reporters at OTAs. "He is putting the work in. What I really love more than anything about Kareem is he is handling his business off the field. He is being the person and he is continuing to try to be the person that he wants to be and that everybody here wants him to be, and we are going to continue to support him in every way possible to do that."

Hunt told reporters he has not apologized to the woman involved in the incident because he doesn't have any way of contacting her. The Pro Bowl running back was born in Willoughby, Ohio, and went to high school in the Cleveland area. He also attended the University of Toledo before he was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

"I know I'm not going to mess this up again," Hunt said. "I told the Chiefs what I knew when the video came out. It was like me seeing it too for the first time. It was so long ago. They felt like I lied, so that's alright. I didn't tell them everything."