Bengals rookie Rodney Anderson expects to be ready for training camp

Rodney Anderson ran for 1,285 yards at the University of Oklahoma. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals rookie running back Rodney Anderson expects to be ready for training camp after missing most of Oklahoma's 2018 season with a knee injury.

Anderson, a sixth-round pick in last month's NFL Draft, told reporters he is making steady progress in his recovery. Anderson tore his ACL in the Sooners' second game last season against UCLA on Sept. 8.

"I'm just doing a lot of rehab right now and trying to finish that up," Anderson said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Anderson watched from the sidelines during the Bengals' rookie minicamp Friday.

Anderson ran for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns at Oklahoma in 2017. In the Sooners' season-opening 63-14 victory against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Sept. 1, he ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns on only five carries.

Anderson suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2015 and missed all of 2016 with a neck injury.

"He's a guy that we thought highly of, with the stuff that he could put on tape when he did play n college," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "He's in the rehab phase, and we knew that when we drafted him that he wouldn't be practicing this offseason."