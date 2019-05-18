NFL lineman Travis Swanson announces retirement

May 18 (UPI) -- Offensive lineman Travis Swanson announced his retirement Saturday after five seasons.

Swanson, 28, was a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2014. He played his first four seasons in Detroit before spending last year with the Miami Dolphins.

"I have been an offensive lineman for 22 years of my life, and will be for the remainder," Swanson wrote on Instagram. "In my years as a lineman, I have learned so many life lessons. It is extraordinary that this game has the power to take a kid from Kingwood, Texas, to places all over the globe."

Swanson was a first-team All-American at Arkansas in 2013. He joined Rodney Brand and Jonathan Luigs as the only Razorbacks centers to earn All-American honors.

Swanson joined the Jets in April 2018 but was cut in early September. He started 11 games at center for the Dolphins last year after Daniel Kilgore suffered a season-ending injury in week four.